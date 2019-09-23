Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 3.83 N/A -7.78 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 131.04 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 100.96% and its average price target is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.