Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

We are comparing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.08 N/A -7.78 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.