Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.34 15.76M -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 159,417,997.79% -313.7% -215.9% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71,312,217.19% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.