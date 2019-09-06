Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|8.60
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|24.59
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Volatility & Risk
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.
Liquidity
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 21.44% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.