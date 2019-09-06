Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 8.60 N/A -7.78 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.59 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 21.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.