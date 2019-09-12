Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.25 N/A -7.78 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.50 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 229.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 83.4%. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.