Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 9.10 N/A -7.78 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.82 beta indicates that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 170.86% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.