Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

We are comparing Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.01M -7.78 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 155,036,360.82% -313.7% -215.9% Insmed Incorporated 463,521,288.84% -130.1% -51%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta which is 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Insmed Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 64.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.