Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.63 N/A -7.78 0.00 Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Galapagos NV is $160.4, which is potential -2.81% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.