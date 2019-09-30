Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 5.04M -7.78 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 158,296,428.91% -313.7% -215.9% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 117.74% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.