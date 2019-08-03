Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 0.51 N/A -7.78 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.82 beta means Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 182.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 2.4% respectively. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.