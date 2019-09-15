Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.40 N/A -7.78 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.72 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 34.21% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 41.5%. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.