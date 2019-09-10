Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.66 N/A -7.78 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.29 N/A 0.61 18.55

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 43.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.