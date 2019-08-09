Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.62 N/A -7.78 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 29.13 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.82 beta means Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 182.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Compugen Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.7% and 24.3% respectively. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.