Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 8.81 N/A -7.78 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.10 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 5.2%. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.