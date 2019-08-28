Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

This is a contrast between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|5.99
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
