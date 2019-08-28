Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

This is a contrast between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.99 N/A -7.78 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.