Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

This is a contrast between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.78 N/A -7.78 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 151.05% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.