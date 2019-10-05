Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 22.05M -7.78 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 723,069,355.63% -313.7% -215.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 163,642,987.25% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 15.2 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.