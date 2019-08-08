Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparison side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 10.00 N/A -7.78 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.57 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.