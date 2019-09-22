Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Comparison side by side

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility & Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.82 and it happens to be 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -28.21% and its average target price is $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.