Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 480.68 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 91.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.