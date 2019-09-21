Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a -65.00% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.