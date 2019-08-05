Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|0.51
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|29.30
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Volatility and Risk
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.
Liquidity
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mesoblast Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
