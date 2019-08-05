Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 0.51 N/A -7.78 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.30 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mesoblast Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.