Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.