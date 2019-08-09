Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 8.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.70% -215.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

The potential upside of the peers is 139.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.82 shows that Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s rivals beat Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.