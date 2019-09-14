Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.40 N/A -7.78 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 94.10 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 55.5%. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.