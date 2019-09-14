Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Contrasting side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|7.40
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|94.10
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 55.5%. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
