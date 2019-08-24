Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Comparing side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.74 N/A -7.78 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.50 N/A -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta, while its volatility is 182.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 525.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.5%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.