Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.99 N/A -7.78 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 308.37 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.82 beta means Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 182.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CorMedix Inc.’s 2.93 beta is the reason why it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.