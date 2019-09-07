Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Comparison side by side

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.43 N/A -7.78 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.82 beta means Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 182.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Champions Oncology Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Champions Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 20.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.