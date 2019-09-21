Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

Both Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a beta of 2.82 and its 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s beta is 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Cambrex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus price target and a -3.62% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.7% and 0%. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.5%. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.