Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 6.80 N/A -7.78 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 30.25 N/A -1.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.