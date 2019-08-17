Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|6.80
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|30.25
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
