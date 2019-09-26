Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (EMMA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.08 N/A -7.78 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 60.93% and its average target price is $43.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.