Eminence Capital LP Upped Its Position in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $3.06 Million; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Position by $3.51 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 94,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 945,724 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.09M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 2.91M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/04/2018 – S.Korea to complete due diligence on GM Korea by early May; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER PLAN, GM WILL MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW CUV-TYPE VEHICLE FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 25/04/2018 – “Small-town kids” shape future of China’s consumption; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO – NET INCOME OF $369 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MLN; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – RENEWED FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $10.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR FACILITY, A $4.0 BLN THREE-YEAR FACILITY, AND A $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 721,710 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Lc Il owns 61,823 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Barnett &, Tennessee-based fund reported 198,203 shares. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada Inc accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairfax Limited Can invested 0.58% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stoneridge Invest Prns Limited Liability holds 0.89% or 81,868 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co owns 10,653 shares. Aviva Plc reported 675,802 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davidson Investment invested in 0.03% or 8,800 shares. Fil Limited holds 55,945 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 4.52% or 880,250 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 461,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 0.23% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 108,882 were reported by Moody Bankshares Tru Division.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 16,750 shares to 419,750 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Outlook of Nio Stock Is Uncertain – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “GM CEO to United Auto Workers: ‘Our collective future is at stake’ – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pence Boosts Hopes In Lordstown, Workhorse Stock With Comments On Idled GM Plant – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $193.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corporation reported 600 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 36,375 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 31,029 shares. Fincl Services owns 139 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 24,295 shares. 47,453 were reported by Amalgamated Bancshares. Cypress Gru reported 6,816 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10.34M shares. 2,725 are owned by Riverpark Capital Management Llc. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 26,335 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 855,117 shares. Of Vermont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.