Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by $14.99 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 624,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 504,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 914,591 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 21,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 billion, up from 68,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invests has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com accumulated 167,614 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 54,377 shares. 106,815 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Inc. Federated Pa stated it has 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wesbanco Natl Bank stated it has 332,173 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,750 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Salley & Associate invested 3.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tctc Holding Ltd Company owns 330,618 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. 5,278 were reported by Oxbow Ltd Llc. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has 0.59% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,344 shares. Dt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 80,785 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3.25M shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 1,498 shares to 41,044 shares, valued at $2.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,974 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $297.46 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares to 375,843 shares, valued at $42.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 71,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

