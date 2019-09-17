Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $31.41 Million as Stock Declined; As Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Declined, Passport Capital Trimmed by $5.00 Million Its Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 654,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.17 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 971,458 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 859,824 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.88 million for 120.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.01M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.