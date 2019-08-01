Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $130.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Its Position

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32 million, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 1.26 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 73.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 61,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 22,445 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 83,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 209,119 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Healthier Ice Cream Trends: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE warms to new challenger as profits rise – Reuters” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72 million for 39.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.