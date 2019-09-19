Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Share Price Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 654,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 4.91M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.17 million, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.48 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 36,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 33,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.6. About 2.91M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.77 million for 10.19 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 603,580 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $179.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 10,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 10,950 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 1.31% or 219,230 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 0% or 616,184 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 30,000 shares. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj owns 11,657 shares. Horizon owns 4,740 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 34,424 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 453 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 270 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.