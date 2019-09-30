Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Holding in Take (TTWO) as Stock Price Rose; Chemed New (CHE) Position Maintained by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 6,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 52,606 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.98M, up from 45,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $417.43. About 70,564 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 110,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.45 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.34. About 698,410 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 36,864 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $139.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 514,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “2K Announces Global Partnership for WWE® 2K20 with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Software Becomes Oversold (TTWO) – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Now’s the Time to Buy These Video Game Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 25.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation holds 276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 18,036 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc owns 430 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc owns 576 shares. 432,477 were accumulated by Junto Capital L P. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 20,172 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 13,000 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.29% or 95,000 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 515,255 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 3,950 are owned by National Registered Invest Advisor Inc. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Barclays Pcl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Korea holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 34,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 740,801 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 46,789 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 2,657 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 718 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.01% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 49,250 shares. British Columbia Management holds 85,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Shelton Management accumulated 0.02% or 1,083 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 2 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 3,667 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 61,356 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Earnest Partners Limited Com has 10 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 313,620 shares to 684,960 shares, valued at $62.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 43,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,081 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).