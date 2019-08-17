Eminence Capital LP Raised Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $1.79 Million as Share Price Rose; As Extended Stay America (STAY) Market Value Declined, River Road Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $6.34 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 372,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 4.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 375,843 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.51 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.67M shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.05% or 171,870 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 146,883 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares Communications has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 170 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 0.31% stake. Blackrock stated it has 25.75M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 2,572 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.09% stake. 3,271 were reported by Legacy Private. Eminence Ltd Partnership owns 375,843 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. 375 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Ima Wealth owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc owns 18,845 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 60,800 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 19,389 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $193.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 624,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,191 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. The insider Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Orbite Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I Told You The Market Will Get Wild – Prepare To Be Whipsawed Again – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2019: OSW,COKE,MTCH,STAY – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Invest In International Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings is Likely to Improve Y/Y: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.