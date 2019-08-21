Eminence Capital LP Raised Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $122.61 Million; Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000 as Stock Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 317.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 270,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 355,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.27 million, up from 85,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 252,728 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 734,790 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank owns 841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv Corp stated it has 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Toth Advisory owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Franklin Resources Inc invested in 468,182 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 196,350 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Conning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brant Point Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 12,806 shares. Fairview Limited Com holds 2,116 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regions reported 214 shares. Griffin Asset Inc has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,097 shares. Riverpark Advsr stated it has 7,616 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 450 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $150.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 2.74 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 548 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,707 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 32,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Springowl Associate Ltd Com holds 2.02% or 200,796 shares in its portfolio. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Massachusetts-based Granahan Management Ma has invested 0.09% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Da Davidson has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 83,812 shares. State Street holds 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 3.70 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 407,150 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,428 shares.

