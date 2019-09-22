Eminence Capital LP Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; KWG GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KWGPF) Shorts Increased By 87.43%

Eminence Capital Lp increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 36,864 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 1.38M shares with $139.27 million value, up from 1.34M last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Capri Holdings Limited (Call) stake by 3.02 million shares to 1.38M valued at $48.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 91,832 shares and now owns 1.54M shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

