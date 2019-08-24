Eminence Capital LP Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Lifted Position

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.52 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 20,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 901,633 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42M, up from 880,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom tussles with US government over Qualcomm bid; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Interxion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $193.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 624,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,191 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Adr (NSRGY).