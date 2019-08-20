Eminence Capital LP Lowered Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $47.63 Million as Market Valuation Rose; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Lowered Stake by $27.68 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $142.36. About 621,738 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $225.19. About 1.13M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.37 million shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $138.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Da Davidson & Comm reported 5,414 shares stake. Conning accumulated 2,649 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dodge & Cox owns 46,200 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc reported 0.33% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 19,559 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Appleton Ma stated it has 7,577 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. American Int Gp has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 56,667 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 542,602 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 731,987 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 107,999 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.81 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LTC Properties Looks Overvalued With Negative Sector Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 1,157 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ftb has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Ww has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 1,121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc invested in 0.26% or 89,823 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Art Advsr stated it has 3,245 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,980 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Lmr Llp accumulated 6,035 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 27,236 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 12,715 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.18% or 7,165 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.05% or 1,172 shares in its portfolio.