Eminence Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) as Share Price Rose; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Ci Investments Trimmed Position by $1.17 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 488,295 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 8,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,188 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 57,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 80,888 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $63.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 437,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Lc holds 0.17% or 18,059 shares in its portfolio. 86,437 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Limited Liability. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). James Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 36,122 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,593 shares. Charter Trust reported 1.39% stake. Trustco National Bank Corporation N Y stated it has 1,663 shares. Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 48,064 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 415,591 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,929 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 6,280 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,367 shares. Lpl Fin Lc holds 0.12% or 378,514 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 1,768 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 16,346 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 25,314 are held by Arizona State Retirement. 19,901 were accumulated by Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Harvey Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 28,795 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 3,374 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust has 1.5% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 483,407 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 5,728 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 9,119 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,585 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated holds 1.01% or 50,400 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.18M for 23.48 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares to 16.01 million shares, valued at $202.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).