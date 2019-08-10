Eminence Capital LP Increased Stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) as Share Value Rose; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake by $2.22 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 70.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 22,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 53,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 31,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.43M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 16.01M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.27 million, up from 15.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 7.50 million shares traded or 109.63% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $150.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp stated it has 6.15M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 5.89 million shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 533 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Llc. Grp accumulated 5,725 shares. 369,241 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 150,220 shares. 27,080 were reported by Narwhal Capital Management. Luminus Lc accumulated 321,000 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.24% or 1.77M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

