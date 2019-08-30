Eminence Capital LP Increased Its Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by $7.25 Million; As Facebook Class A (FB) Share Value Rose, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Its Holding by $830,000

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 200,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39 million, down from 205,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $184.63. About 6.89 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 16.01M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.27M, up from 15.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 2.09M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.79 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14.63 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.77M shares. The Georgia-based Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 26,495 were accumulated by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 32,200 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.52M shares or 0.59% of the stock. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 14,825 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,924 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.22% or 52,633 shares. Chemical National Bank accumulated 2,551 shares. Markston Ltd holds 1.54% or 78,888 shares in its portfolio. Twin Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.48M shares. Ims Mngmt holds 0.85% or 6,270 shares in its portfolio.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares to 9.36M shares, valued at $328.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

