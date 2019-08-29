Eminence Capital LP Increased By $3.06 Million Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake; Forrester Research Has 2.09 Sentiment

Eminence Capital Lp increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp acquired 76,525 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 3.99 million shares with $163.22M value, up from 3.92M last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 738,566 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost

Forrester Research Inc (FORR) investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 69 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 33 reduced and sold their positions in Forrester Research Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.06 million shares, down from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Forrester Research Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 25 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. for 39,621 shares. Ballentine Partners Llc owns 250,000 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 0.32% invested in the company for 144,960 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $639.30 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

