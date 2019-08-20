Eminence Capital LP Holds Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH); Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $3.02 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 71,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.67M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 792,314 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 11.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,619 shares to 92,903 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2% or 142,900 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 85,054 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,725 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Company invested in 2.79% or 515,645 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 66,424 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 2.32 million shares. Albion Gru Ut holds 173,107 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 206,914 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Lifeplan Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,586 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability has 75,931 shares. Wright Serv Inc owns 105,896 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,433 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $192.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Lc stated it has 22,130 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gmt Cap Corporation reported 778,100 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. 3,600 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.29% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 77,132 were accumulated by Intl Gru. Prudential Finance Inc has 936,836 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Qs Lc has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Mufg Americas owns 280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 692,464 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Hg Vora Capital Lc holds 10.52% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 2.60 million shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated accumulated 124,372 shares. Bamco Inc New York stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

