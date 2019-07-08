Eminence Capital LP Has Upped Its Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Holding by $7.25 Million; Vestor Capital Boosted Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.01 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.27 million, up from 15.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.48 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 5.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 18,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 50,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $93.58. About 2.18M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $192.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares to 175,966 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,656 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).