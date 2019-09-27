Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Lennar (LEN) Holding By $31.41 Million; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding By $10.38 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 11.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 654,419 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 4.91M shares with $238.17M value, down from 5.57 million last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $17.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 1.83M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 108,100 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)’s stock declined 7.11%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 3.63 million shares with $351.50 million value, down from 3.74M last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano S now has $163.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 429,289 shares traded or 32.91% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “New Home Sales Are Surging — and These Stocks May Benefit – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Homebuilder Stocks Upgraded Ahead of Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “With Earnings Season Approaching, Consider Homebuilder ETFs – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mngmt Communications invested in 31,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 211,563 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.08% or 3.18 million shares. 55 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 60,069 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 200 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 5,924 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12.57M shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.16% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 29,167 shares. First Advsr LP invested in 450,179 shares. Northern Trust has 3.50 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc holds 557 shares. Capital Ww Invsts stated it has 3.21 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 82,212 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Tcw Group holds 0.95% or 1.84M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 3.20% above currents $54.75 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 28. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Wednesday, September 25 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 506,120 shares to 2.04M valued at $144.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 36,864 shares and now owns 1.38 million shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.85M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FEMSA to invest in US cash and carry leader Jetro Restaurant Depot, creating a Joint Venture for Latin America – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Will Good Times Continue for the iShares Mexico ETF? – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.