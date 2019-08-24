Eminence Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position by $130.81 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 57,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.53 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Canada likely to buy Trans Mountain pipeline project – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $93.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 18,694 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $189.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

